APD releases updated year-to-date crime stats for 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department released updated crime statistics painting a picture of where we are at for 2023 through August.

Five categories are down from this point last year (January-August 2023 vs. January-August 2022):

Robbery: -42% Homicide: -22% Burglaries: -20% Vehicle theft: -13% Theft: -3%

Regarding homicides, from January to August, there were 73 homicides. As of October 20, we’re up to 80 homicide cases with 84 victims. Last year at this time, we were beyond 100 homicides.

These categories, however, are up from last year:

Drug offenses: +139%

Weapon violations: +24%

Stolen property: +11%

Aggravated offenses: +6%

Destruction and vandalism cases: +2%

APD officials say the increase in weapon violations could have something to do with the ShotSpotter coverage throughout Albuquerque. Each time an officer is sent to a gun detection activation, it is included in the crime stats.

As far as the increase in drug and narcotics offenses, it reflects more aggressive enforcement of drug possession crimes.

To see the full crime statistics, click here.