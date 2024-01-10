APD releases video showing shootout that injured officer, suspect

Albuquerque police released a new video that's helping piece together what happened in a shooting involving a police officer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police released a new video that’s helping piece together what happened in a shooting involving a police officer.

It all happened within minutes of the infamous Adam Food Market on Central back on Dec. 30. APD Officer Zachary Garris was shot that night.

Garris is still recovering, but was released from the hospital a day after being admitted.

Albuquerque police say he was shot once in both hands. Right now, they don’t know if there will be any long-term effects.

Police went to the Adam Food Market on Central Avenue around 8 p.m. Dec. 30 after a gray Acura was flagged by a license plate reader. It was reported as being embezzled.

When officers arrived, the driver of the car tried backing out, but bumped into one of APD’s cars.

Officers then got out and told the driver to get out of the car. That’s when the suspect, Santiago Perez, fired at Officer Garris – hitting both of his hands as Garris held his gun up.

One of the other officers, Isaiah Relaford, helped Garris and then fired a single shot at Perez, who was trying to run away.

Another officer, Howard Perry, shot twice, hitting Perez in the arm and leg.

“Santiago Perez was shot twice, both for non-life-threatening injuries, and he remains hospitalized. We’re working with state and federal prosecutors on new charges from this incident, and he still faces a parole violation from a 2014 robbery conviction to which he had a warrant for his arrest at the time of this incident,” said APD Commander Kyle Hartsock.

Hartsock says officers found about 33 grams of methamphetamine and 214 fentanyl pills in Perez’s pocket.

The gun Perez had wasn’t reported as stolen. APD is still trying to find the complete history of it. But they do know it was purchased in 2003 by Rhode Island State Police, who transferred or sold the gun to an arms dealer.

APD is working with ATF to find out how the gun ended up in New Mexico.

This shooting is still under investigation.