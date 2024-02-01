APD reports an increase in officer retention and recruiting numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina and Mayor Tim Keller said Thursday they’ve seen an increase in officer retention and recruiting numbers.

According to APD, they’ve seen these retention numbers in the last three years:

2023: 40 resignations, 35 retirements

2022: 59 resignations, 97 retirements

2021: 63 resignations, 97 retirements

The 128th Cadet Class is set to graduate on Feb. 5, with 54 cadets who will move on to on-the-job training.

The 129th class began on Jan. 29. APD says half of the cadets are from the Albuquerque area, with one cadet from Australia and one cadet from Puerto Rico.

“Working in law enforcement is a calling, and I’m thankful to every individual who has expressed interest in serving this community,” Chief Medina said. “Also, to our current officers who have chosen to stay with the department longer than 20 years, you continue to fulfill your commitment to making our city a safer place to live and your service does not go unnoticed.”

APD says the chief implemented a retention package to help encourage senior police officers to stick around for longer than 20 years of service. They also implemented a pre-academy for applicants to attend before the official academy begins, which has reportedly improved early retention.

The pre-academy informs applicants what to expect in the academy. It also gives them a chance to prepare for testing and understand the basic structure of APD.

APD is encouraging young adults, age 18 and over, to apply for police service aide and transit safety officer positions now open. Click here to learn more.