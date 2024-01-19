APD responds to Adam Food Market again: 7th homicide in 4 years

There was more crime tape and police units at the Adam Food Market after yet another deadly shooting Wednesday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There was more crime tape and police units at the Adam Food Market after yet another deadly shooting Wednesday night.

On social media, APD Chief of Police Harold Medina shined light on just how often his officers are out there saying it has been their seventh homicide investigation in the last four years and a few weeks ago an APD officer was shot in the parking lot.

Tonight's fatal shooting is the 7th homicide investigation in the last 4 years at the Adam Food Market at Central and Penn. And less than three weeks ago a convicted felon shot one of our officers in this same parking lot. pic.twitter.com/C9S9ybY42d — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) January 18, 2024

“Think about the crime problems we were having at Coronado Park before we shut it down. There were three homicides and now, we haven’t had any crime at Coronado Park. Sometimes we need to take these locations out of the equation,” said Chief Medina early last year when city leaders came together to pursue legal action against the Market.

Back in 2023, city leaders said they were also called to the area on a weekly basis.

“Every week we are seizing firearms, we are seizing fentanyl and other illicit drugs, we are making felony arrests,” said Luke Languit, the APD Southeast Area Commander.

The city took legal action last year with a lawsuit and claimed that Adam Market was a ‘nuisance property.’

They wanted it shut down for three years and they also wanted the owners to repay the city for the cost of hiring a security monitor.

“They’ve spent almost $100,000 of your taxpayer money cleaning up and policing that property,” said Mayor Tim Keller when he addressed crime around the Adam Food Market back in 2023.

At the time the attorney who represents the owners of Adams Food Market said they were being targeted.

“This is a case where I think the city is trying to come up with a solution to the fact that law enforcement isn’t able to curb criminal activity and instead of accepting the accountability for that they are placing the accountability on businesses where crime is occurring,” said Britany Schaffer, the attorney.

A judge ended up throwing out the lawsuit and siding with the owners of Adam Food Market.

KOB 4 reached out to Mayor Keller again after Wednesday’s homicide.

In a statement a spokesperson from his office said, “The amount of violence around Adam Food Mart is unacceptable, and we will keep pushing to get drivers of crime out of our community. The City is trying to work with the new business owners to address criminal activity and are prepared to take further legal action if those efforts are unsuccessful.”

We also reached out to Schaffer and did not hear back.