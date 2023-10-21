APD responds to bomb threat in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are responding to an active bomb threat in the northeast part of the city Saturday.
According to APD, the threat was made near a synagogue at 529 Jefferson Street NE.
All lanes of traffic at Lomas and Jefferson have been shut down.
HAPPENING NOW: Both lanes of Lomas near Jefferson are blocked off while APD responds to an active bomb threat at a nearby synagogue pic.twitter.com/1gT4quB610
— Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) October 21, 2023