APD responds to bomb threat in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are responding to an active bomb threat in the northeast part of the city Saturday.

According to APD, the threat was made near a synagogue at 529 Jefferson Street NE.

All lanes of traffic at Lomas and Jefferson have been shut down.

HAPPENING NOW: Both lanes of Lomas near Jefferson are blocked off while APD responds to an active bomb threat at a nearby synagogue pic.twitter.com/1gT4quB610 — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) October 21, 2023