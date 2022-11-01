APD responds to crash, discovers driver was shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers were called to the area of 14th and Marquette around 6 p.m. Monday evening in response to a crash.

According to APD, officers arrived at the two-vehicle head-on crash and discovered the driver of one of the vehicles appeared to have a gunshot wound. Police said the victim later died.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation. Information is limited at this time.

