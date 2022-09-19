APD: Sandia HS cleared after report of a fight involving a gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia High School went into a shelter-in-place Monday as police investigated a report of a fight possibly involving a gun.

According to Albuquerque Public Schools, a nearby business notified Albuquerque police of a reportedly unconfirmed safety threat at the high school. Police arrived and put the school in a shelter-in-place throughout the noon hour as they did a walk-through.

Officers cleared the school and lifted the shelter-in-place around 1 p.m. No injuries or shots fired were reported and APS says people in the schools weren’t in danger at any time.

Details are limited at this time. No one has been detained or arrested and charged by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.