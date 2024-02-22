APD: Coach arrested for inappropriate Snapchat messages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they arrested a Sandia Preparatory School coach for sending inappropriate messages to a student athlete.

Investigators say an anonymous tip led investigators to 24-year-old Treyjan Felipe. They say Felipe was using Snapchat to send sexual videos, photos, and messages.

Felipe is facing multiple charges, including criminal sexual communication with a child.

Police say Felipe knew they were minors because he used to be their coach.

Felipe has been booked in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

