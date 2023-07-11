APD says they have received nearly 10,000 domestic violence calls this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is teaming up with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to crack down on domestic violence.

“The Albuquerque Police Department has seen 9,143 calls for service involving domestic violence,” said Cecily Barker, APD deputy chief.

Those calls include assaults, family disputes, stalking cases, and even homicides.

With so many open cases, APD’s Shield Unit – the team that collects evidence for trials – has been working even closer with the district attorney’s office.

“In March of this year, we moved that team into the DA’s office so they physically occupy space there, so prosecutors have direct access to them,” said Kyle Hartsock, APD commander. “This has monumentally sped up the ability for prosecutors to get the information they need.”

In many cases, prosecutors were reportedly able to contact victims the next day and decide how they want to proceed, whether that’s connecting with area service providers or pursuing charges.

“We are starting to see the detention numbers go up not just for DV, but for all crimes,” Hartsock said.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are many free resources in the metro area. In Albuquerque, there is the Domestic Violence Resource Center, the Family Advocacy Center, and the Coalition to Fight Violence Against Native Women. In Rio Rancho, there is the Haven House.