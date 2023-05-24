APD seek motorcycle suspected in homicide near Louisiana and Montgomery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for a motorcycle and a rider who they believe were involved in a homicide earlier this month in northeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, officers were called to a crash May 13 near Louisana and Montgomery. Officers arrived and found a person dead in their car with a gunshot wound.

Police released a bulletin Wednesday, showing a suspect motorcycle and that car.

If anyone has information on the motorcycle and/or the rider, reach out to Detective Sandoval at 505-924-3394 or clsandoval@cabq.gov.

You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) or by clicking here.