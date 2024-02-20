APD seeks info on shooting related to chief’s weekend crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of a shooting on Central that reportedly led to a crash involving Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina.

Just before 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Chief Medina reportedly stopped at a homeless encampment he believed was blocking an area near Alvarado and Central. As Medina called it in, police say a fight broke out on the corner and someone pulled out a gun.

To avoid the situation, police added the chief ran a red light. That led to a crash with another car.

“It just happened in front of him. So as that was happening, he was actually, he never called for help. He was turning on his radio. And that’s when his wife saw them, the muzzle of the gun pointed at them. That’s what she perceived. And then they heard the shots fired, and he just stepped on the gas to get out of the situation,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesperson.

The driver that was hit went to the hospital with serious injuries. The chief, his wife and the target of the shooting were all OK.

APD officials said a shooting witness was not detained. They said he also wasn’t obligated to stay at the scene.

APD Crime Stoppers released a bulletin Tuesday, describing the suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s with a long red beard. They released a picture of the suspect and two pictures of what they say is his truck.

If you have any information about this incident and/or the suspect/vehicle, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

MORE: