APD seeks person of interest ID’d for shot fired inside Coronado Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police need your help in finding a person of interest in an incident where a shot was fired inside Coronado Mall last month.

Police want to know where Julian Hernandez is. They say he is tied to an incident where a single gunshot was fired inside the mall last month.

Officials reported no injuries.

After talking to witnesses, they learned a group of teens was sitting at a table in the food court inside the mall. One of the male teens reportedly grabbed a bag, yelled, and ran toward an exit. Another boy ran toward him while reaching for his waist.

According to a witness, the second teen took out a gun and they heard one gunshot.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone injured and they also didn’t find the group of teens. Officers found a single bullet casing near the exit by the food court.

Officials say they’re offering up to a $1,000 reward if you have any information. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP (7867) or click here.

Police identified Julian Hernandez as the person in the blue jersey. He is a person of interest in this case.

