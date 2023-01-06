APD seeks to ID two people possibly linked to downtown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police need your help in identifying two people who may be linked to a late-October homicide in downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police responded, around 11:45 p.m., October 21, to a ShotSpotter activation at the Albuquerque Transport Center. When they arrived, they found Isaac Torres had been shot and killed there.

Security camera footage released Friday shows two people riding an orange moped to the center, believed to be around that time.

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying those two people. If you have any information, reach out to APD at 505-843-STOP (7867).

