Police share what led to fatal shooting at Century Rio 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say an argument over seats turned deadly Sunday night at the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque.

“Officers, when they arrived, there was understandably a lot of chaos,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman. “A lot of people running from the theater and trying to get away.”

Police have issued a warrant for 19-year-old Enrique Padilla. According to APD, Padilla shot and killed a man in the theater – later identified as Michael Tenorio.

It all started when Tenorio and his wife bought tickets separated by two seats, with hopes that the people in those seats would move down so they could sit together. The box office employee told them it shouldn’t be an issue.

However, it was Padilla and his girlfriend in those seats – and witnesses said they weren’t having it when asked to move down.

After getting the theater manager involved, Padilla stood up and threw a bag of popcorn at Tenorio’s wife. That’s when Tenorio stood up and pushed Padilla, and Padilla pulled a gun and started shooting.

An off-duty police officer tried to save Tenorio, but he died on scene.

Padilla took off running, and Padilla’s girlfriend started fighting with Tenorio’s wife before the girlfriend also ran from the scene. Police later found Padilla outside, hiding in a bush, with a gunshot wound. He was reportedly hit by one of his own bullets. He remains in the hospital at this time.

Padilla will be charged with first-degree murder when he is released.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene after officers evacuated the theater.

“We had to wait a while for the SWAT team and other tactical units, did a secondary sweep of the theater to make sure no one else was inside,” Gallegos said. “They didn’t find anyone else, no other injuries.”

A witness told KOB 4 the shooting happened during a showing of “No Hard Feelings.”

In the meantime, the Century Rio 24 is locked up. Signs are posted that they will be closed until further notice.

APD homicide detectives charged Enrique Padilla, 19, for the fatal shooting on Friday during a dispute over seats at the Century Rio movie theater. pic.twitter.com/di11aaSypm — APD Breaking News (@APD_PIO) June 26, 2023