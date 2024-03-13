APD: Shooting leaves 1 dead in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday morning in the International District.

The shooting happened in the area of Dallas Street, between Domingo Road and Copper Avenue Northeast. Paramedics took a person with gunshot wounds to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter activation of shots fired in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Northeast. They say that was related to the incident and they’re investigating the block.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.