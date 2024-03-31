APD: Shot fired inside Coronado Mall, no injuries reported

A gunshot fired at Coronado Mall sent people into a panic Saturday.

According to Albuquerque police, a single gunshot was fired just before 7 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.

After talking to witnesses, police said they learned a group of teens was sitting at a table in the food court inside the mall. One of the male teens reportedly grabbed a bag, yelled, and ran toward an exit. Another boy ran toward him while reaching for his waist.

According to a witness, the second teen took out a gun and they heard one gunshot.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone injured and they also didn’t find the group of teens. A single bullet casing was found near the exit by the food court.

Detectives with APD are still investigating.

