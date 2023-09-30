APD shuts down stretch of Central in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police shut down a stretch of Central in Nob Hill following reports of a shooting Friday evening.

Police blocked off Central between Girard and Richmond Avenue.

According to a UNM Lobo Alert, police responded to the Lobo Theater. They have one person in custody.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.