APD shuts down stretch of Central in Nob Hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police shut down a stretch of Central in Nob Hill following reports of a shooting Friday evening.
Police blocked off Central between Girard and Richmond Avenue.
According to a UNM Lobo Alert, police responded to the Lobo Theater. They have one person in custody.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
URGENT LoboAlert: 09/29 9:50 PM Police Activity at the Lobo Theater on Central Ave .Please avoid the area until further notice— UNM LoboAlerts (@loboalerts) September 30, 2023