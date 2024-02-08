APD: Sixth house party homicide suspect turns himself in

The sixth suspect in an alleged homicide at a house party reportedly turned himself in Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The sixth suspect accused of killing an Albuquerque teen at a house party in 2021 reportedly turned himself in.

Albuquerque police arrested 20-year-old Lawrence Ramirez-Casiquito for first-degree murder and other charges.

Ramirez-Casiquito and five other people are accused of firing at least 200 rounds at a house party near Wyoming and Lomas.

It was a drive-by shooting that left 16-year-old Gabriel Garcia dead and another teen injured. The suspects allegedly said the shooting targeted someone else.

The other suspects are:

Veronica Santos

Francisco Rodriguez

Dominic Baca

Elton Gastelum

Johnny Lopez

Afterward, investigators worked with the FBI to connect the casings in this shooting to others around town. Among those other shootings was one where more than 100 shots were fired.