APD: Suspect arrested after firing shots at officers

Albuquerque police arrested a suspect Wednesday night who reportedly fired multiple shots at them through an apartment door.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a suspect Wednesday night who reportedly fired multiple shots at them through an apartment door.

Officers were responding to a call at an apartment complex on the 5400 block of Montgomery Boulevard in northeast Albuquerque. The caller reportedly told police a man, later identified as Jeremy Hovey, had a gun to her head and she could only communicate by pressing keys on the keypad of her phone.

Dispatch reportedly heard Hovey say, “If you called the cops I’m going to shoot through the door.” He was also heard saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

Four officers arrived at the apartment and tried to get the man to exit. According to APD, Hovey yelled “F*** you!” and fired a barrage of shots through the front door. No officers were hit.

After that, Hovey exited the apartment and was taken into custody by police.

Hovey now faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery against a household member, four counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer and one count of false imprisonment.

Our Northeast officers arrested Jeremy Hovey last night after he fired multiple shots at them through an apartment door. Hovey was threatening a family member with the gun and shot at officers. This comes just days after an officer was shot by a suspect. pic.twitter.com/jTB9VFeM7u — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) January 4, 2024