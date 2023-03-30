APD: Suspect arrested after gunfire exchange with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a man shot at officers and ran as they shot back Wednesday – then officers arrested the suspect after a bystander disarmed him.

This began around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when dispatch received a domestic disturbance call in the area of the 4700 block of Glendale Pl NW. 20 minutes later, dispatch upgraded the call after learning the suspect had a gun and allegedly fired shots.

Officers arrived and reportedly found the alleged suspect with a handgun. Police say officers demanded the suspect put down the gun but he instead shot at the officers, who shot back.

The suspect allegedly tried running away. Then, a bystander wrangled the gun out of their arms and threw it over a fence.

The suspect then tried running away again and reportedly put the bystander in a chokehold. Officers used “less than lethal options” after they saw the suspect had a cell phone in his hand.

Police took the suspect into custody using those options and what they describe as “hands-on tactics.” They don’t believe the community is in danger.

Doctors found a bullet fragment in Macias’ foot. They treated and released Macias, then police arrested and charged him with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A multi-agency task force is investigating.