APD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing near downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man during a dispute near downtown Albuquerque.

According to APD, this reportedly happened at a homeless encampment near 2nd and Arvada. Witnesses allegedly told them two men confronted the suspect at his tent.

When they did, the suspect reportedly exited the tent armed with a knife. They argued and the suspect chased one of the men, who fell.

After he fell, the suspect allegedly stabbed him multiple times and killed him.

A woman allegedly told the men the suspect took her phone and tried choking her earlier in the day, leading to the incident.

Detectives learned this and reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and matched the witness descriptions of the incident.

One of those witnesses allegedly told police the suspect was seen nearby. Then, officers found the suspect and detained him for questioning.

Police identified him as 39-year-old Zachariah Riley. Riley reportedly told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense, saying the victim entered his tent and attacked him.

Then, Riley reportedly admitted he wasn’t telling the truth.

After this, police charged Riley with an open count of murder. He is now in MDC.