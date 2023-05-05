APD: Suspect arrested for Motel 6 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a suspect for allegedly murdering a man at the Motel 6 near Coors and I-40 last month.

Police charged 24-year-old Jose Fitzpatrick, with fatally shooting 52-year-old Damon Howard.

Just before midnight, April 29, investigators say the men met at the Motel 6 to complete a deal reportedly involving 10,000 fentanyl pills. They began arguing, which escalated into a confrontation that, according to a witness, ended with Fitzpatrick shooting Howard several times.

Detectives say they tracked down Fitzpatrick’s vehicle to a home in southwestern Albuquerque. Officers tried to arrest him there Wednesday night on separate drug charges.

Fitzpatrick reportedly refused to come out, which prompted SWAT to the scene. Eventually, officers detained him early Thursday.

After the standoff, detectives executed a search warrant on Fitzpatrick’s vehicle. They say they found a firearm believed to be the alleged murder weapon.

Police say Fitzpatrick denied his involvement. However, his statements reportedly didn’t match with witness statements and evidence.

Fitzpatrick is at MDC, facing drug charges plus charges of murder, receiving a stolen firearm, escape from custody of an officer and resisting/evading/obstructing an officer.