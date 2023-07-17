APD: Suspect hospitalized after starting fire during SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is in critical condition in the hospital after allegedly barricading himself inside a home and starting it on fire Monday.

Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday to detain a person barricaded inside a home between Louisiana and Wyoming.

After hours of trying to negotiate with the man, they sent in a camera-equipped robot that allegedly showed him starting a fire inside the home.

The man reportedly exited the home. Then, paramedics took him to the hospital where he is now in critical condition.

While APD hasn’t named the suspect, they say they knew he had a history of starting fires. Because of this, AFR accompanied APD during the standoff and reportedly put out the fire after it started.

Details are limited. We’ll keep you posted on KOB.com and KOB 4 News as we learn more.