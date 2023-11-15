APD: Suspect in custody after shooting near downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they have a suspect in custody after an overnight shooting that left one person in life-threatening condition near downtown.

Officers responded around midnight regarding reports of a shooting near Broadway and MLK. When they arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds.

Rescue personnel took them to the hospital where doctors said the victim was in life-threatening condition.

According to APD, a suspect is in custody and detectives are investigating.

