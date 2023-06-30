APD: Suspect killed, 2 bystanders injured in police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A stabbing Thursday night ended up with a suspect and two bystanders shot by Albuquerque police.

Police were called to a stabbing at a McDonald’s drive-thru near San Pedro and Lomas at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. While police were on scene, they learned the suspect hadn’t gotten far.

“Around 11:45, as officers were still on the scene, a bystander flagged down officers and said a man was waving a knife around at Lomas and Louisana, in close proximity of the McDonald’s,” APD Deputy Chief Mike Smathers said during an overnight briefing.

When officers arrived at that intersection, they confronted the suspect, who they say was threatening two other people with the knife.

Police said multiple shots were fired and the suspect was killed. The two bystanders were taken to the hospital, but will be OK.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Information is limited at this time.