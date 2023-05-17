APD: Person critically injured in police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person has been critically injured in a shooting with police in the southeast part of the city Tuesday, according to Albuquerque police.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Silver Avenue and Adams Street SE Tuesday. The victim has been transported to a hospital.

Authorities say several individuals have been detained. No officers were injured.

Details are limited.