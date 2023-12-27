APD: Suspect taken into custody after SWAT activation

A suspect is in custody after APD SWAT responded to a report of a person barricading themselves inside of a home where a domestic violence incident was reported.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation that began Tuesday night and ended overnight in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 400 block of San Pablo Street, near Central and Louisiana, after receiving a 911 call about a domestic violence incident.

The caller reportedly exited the residence safely. However, the suspect stayed inside, allegedly barricading themselves in and refusing police commands to exit the home.

SWAT negotiators responded just before midnight and got in touch with the suspect. Around 6 a.m., APD reported the suspect was in custody.

No further details are available at this time. APD is continuing to investigate.