Suspect turns himself in for homicide at John Brooks Supermarket

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque homicide detectives have charged and arrested Juventino Hernandez for the beating death of a man at a North Valley supermarket.

Detectives identified Hernandez, 27, as a suspect in the incident that took place on Oct. 16, in the parking lot of the John Brooks Supermarket. The victim, 40-year-old Michael Trujillo, was attacked and beaten.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man, later identified as Hernandez, running from the direction of the front doors of the business and knocking Trujillo off his bike. Hernandez violently kicked and stomped on Trujillo’s head.

Several people at the supermarket came to his aid, and he was transported to the hospital. Trujillo died days later as a result of his wounds.

After Trujillo’s death was announced on Wednesday, Hernandez called police to turn himself in. He met with homicide detectives Thursday.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez, charging him with an open count of murder. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

