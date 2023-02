ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the northeast part of the city Sunday.

Police say a person was found dead inside an apartment at 5327 Montogmery Boulevard NE.

According to APD, the call was initially a possible overdose, but other evidence found at the scene led detectives to investigate further.

