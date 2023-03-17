APD: Suspects arrested for alleged roles in attack on Albuquerque girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested two teenage girls for their alleged roles in the brutal attack of another teenage girl in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police said the girls are 13 and 14 years old. Police booked the girls into the juvenile detention center overnight.

APD officers first responded early Monday to a report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

The girl was staying with a friend at a home in the northeast heights when they snuck out to go to a party in southeast Albuquerque.

At the party, police say a group of teens took one of the girls to a nearby park and severely beat her.

The girl received a ride from a nearby homeowner and made it back to her friend’s home. Someone dropped her friend off in southeast Albuquerque. She was uninjured.

Detectives investigated and found several related social media posts that led them to identify suspects in the case – and the subsequent arrests.

Police say they’re also working with social media companies to remove the posts to avoid further violence.

If you have any information, call police at 505-242-COPS (2677).

