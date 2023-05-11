APD SWAT arrests suspect accused of shootout with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect who allegedly engaged in a shootout with them and prompted an hourslong SWAT situation Wednesday night.

Albuquerque police officers responded to Eastern and Palomas around 7:30 p.m., regarding a shots-fired call. They arrived and found a man, who allegedly fired shots at them.

The officers fired back and hit the man. The man then reportedly ran off, prompting SWAT and K-9 units to the scene.

Around 11 p.m., SWAT located the man and arrested him. Rescue crews took the suspect to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police say he is expected to live.