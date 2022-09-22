APD: SWAT situation ends peacefully, with man in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque was resolved peacefully with a suspect taken into custody overnight.

Albuquerque police responded to an alleged domestic dispute at William Street and Pacific Avenue around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday. A man was reportedly inside the residence and was ignoring commands to exit, prompting tactical officers and eventually SWAT to respond.

Around 3:12 a.m. Thursday, police say they resolved the situation with the suspect taken into custody after peacefully surrendering to police.

No names or further details are available at this time.