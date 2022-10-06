APD: SWAT standoff ends with a shootout, suspect in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A SWAT standoff ended with a shootout and a suspect in custody but no reported injuries.

The situation started with a carjacking near Montgomery and San Pedro. A woman told police she just arrived back home from work when the situation happened in her driveway. She was able to track her car to a house near Morris and Constitution.

Officers surrounded the home on the 1404 Block of Betts Street NE but the man refused to come out. SWAT was then called out and, at one point, some people came outside and surrendered to police.

However, one man – believed to be the suspect – tried to go out the back.

When police confronted the man, police say he fired at officers and they returned fire. No one was reported to be hurt and the suspect was arrested.

Chief Medina provides details of a carjacking and an exchange of gun fire between a suspect and officers in the Foothills Area Command. The suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/9kfYvnqL0S — APD Public Information Officer (@APD_PIO) October 6, 2022

No further details are available at this time.

