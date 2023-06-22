APD: SWAT standoff with shooting suspect at NW Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — SWAT and crisis negotiation teams are at a northwest Albuquerque home, trying to detain a suspect in an overnight shooting.

Albuquerque police are near Paseo del Norte and Coors. They say the suspect is refusing to comply with officers and barricaded themselves in the home.

The reported shooting happened just north of I-40 and Coors. Officers responded just before midnight and found one person wounded.

Medics took the victim to the hospital. Detectives are investigating that scene now.

