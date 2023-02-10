APD targets drivers without license plates, issues 900+ citations in a week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers issued 934 citations in a week of targeted enforcement, specifically looking for vehicles without license plates.

APD kicked off enforcement on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Department officials said there were four arrests that stemmed from the traffic stops – the majority of which were for driving with a revoked license.

If cited for not properly displaying a current license plate or altering one, a driver could face a fine of up to $25, along with court fees.