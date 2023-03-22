APD: Teen murder suspect charged with armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police charged a teenager with an armed robbery as he faces charges for allegedly murdering an Albuquerque Academy student.

Police accuse 16-year-old Cruz Medina of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jada Gonzales at a house party in January. Now, they accuse Medina of robbing a girl in November, near a gated community in southwest Albuquerque.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at 118th Street and Gayle Lane. There, police learned the victim’s tires were shot and she was waiting at a nearby Walmart.

The victim said she tried to enter the gated community when a car came up from behind. Two boys approached the car and began yelling at her to get out of the car. Then, they hit her with a gun and stomped on her.

A girl from the other car then got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car and tried to steal it. The victim fought the girl when the two others pointed their guns at the victim.

The two boys and the girl weren’t able to steal the car so police say they ran off with the victim and her passenger’s purses.

The suspects fled in a truck. The victim said they fired at her car and shattered her back windshield. She captured video of it all and the suspects and reported it to Albuquerque police. Detectives also found multiple bullets for evidence upon further investigation.

Investigators say they used various digital data to concretely find Medina allegedly conspired with the group to rob the girl and rob her that night.

Cruz Medina faces the following charges:

Armed robbery

Attempt to commit felony armed robbery

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Five counts of conspiracy, for each crime police charged him with

Medina is currently in jail pending trial for murder charges.

