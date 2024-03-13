APD: Teens accused of attacking man during attempted carjacking near Old Town

An 18-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a driver during an attempted carjacking near Old Town.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say two teenagers tried to carjack someone and then badly beat a man with a hammer at a park near Old Town Albuquerque.

This happened Tuesday night. Investigators say 18-year-old Jordan Ingleton was reportedly standing in the middle of Mountain Road by Tiguex Park when the victim drove up.

The victim told police he stopped his Ford Mustang. Then, he got out to yell at Ingleton, telling him to get out of the road, which is when things escalated.

The victim told police a teenage girl, who police say was with Ingleton, jumped in the Mustang and tried driving off. Then, the victim said he tried pulling her out of the car, which is when Ingleton allegedly started beating him with a hammer.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. There is no word yet on his injuries.

Police interviewed witnesses and gathered a suspect description. Near Lomas and Central, officers found a man matching that description. They later arrested him and identified him as Ingleton.

Ingleton faces charges of attempted robbery and aggravated assault. Albuquerque police are still looking for the teenage girl involved in the attack.