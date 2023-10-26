APD to host Bingo Night to support Alzheimer’s Association

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, you can play Bingo with the blues and support their upcoming fundraising efforts for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting a Bingo Night this Saturday from 5-9 p.m. It’s taking place at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion in Balloon Fiesta Park.

There will be bingo, of course, but also raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle plus food and drinks for sale.

It’s all to support APD’s team in the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you can’t go, you can click here to support the cause.

Before you decide, see the video above and click here for more details on the event.