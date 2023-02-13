APD: Two fatal pedestrian crashes overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight in different parts of the city.

Around 1 a.m., Albuquerque police officers responded to a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at Montgomery and Pennsylvania. Upon arrival, police found a car fatally struck a pedestrian trying to cross Montgomery.

The driver told police he had a green light when the incident happened. Police say the pedestrian appeared to be crossing Montgomery and didn’t have a crosswalk signal.

Then, around 5:45 a.m., police responded to another fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash.

This crash happened near Unser and Paradise. Police allege a sedan, traveling northbound on Unser approaching Paradise, fatally struck a person and their dog.

An investigation found the person may have been kneeling down in the road to pick up their dog.

Police say pedestrian error appears to be a factor in each crash, not speed and alcohol. The investigations are still ongoing.