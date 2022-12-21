APD: Two people shot in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded Wednesday morning to reports of a shooting in an area near Avenida Cesar Chavez in southwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers arrived at the 1400 block of 3rd Street, around 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, and reportedly found two people had been shot.

Both people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions haven’t been released.

Details are limited but KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News will provide updates when they become available.