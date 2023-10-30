APD uses AI to catch man accused of filming people in Walmart bathroom

An Albuquerque man is accused of filming people inside a local Walmart's bathroom stall. It happened at the store off Coors near I-40.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man is accused of filming people inside a local Walmart’s bathroom stall. It happened at the store off Coors near I-40.

According to police, the man went to the Walmart on Oct. 19 and walked straight to the restroom. He was in there for more than an hour before a store employee noticed he was being recorded while using one of the stalls.

The 17-year-old employee told police he looked up and saw a phone recording him.

Court documents say the employee confronted the man, and even recorded him with his phone – but the man took off into the Walmart parking lot.

Albuquerque police used a snippet of that video to track down the suspect. Police uploaded the video to AI software that put together a list of possible matches. Only one of the matches lived in Albuquerque – 48-year-old Malcolm Alonzo.

According to Walmart’s surveillance video, Alonzo was in the bathroom from 6:44 p.m. until he was confronted at 7:55 p.m. that evening. During that time frame, police say 29 people and one child entered the bathroom.

Alonzo is behind bars on a charge of voyeurism. Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to keep him locked up ahead of trial. He is expected to have a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday.