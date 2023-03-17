APD: Violent crime rate down after increase in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday, the Albuquerque Police Department shared preliminary crime statistics for 2022.

2022 had the lowest rate of violent crime in six years, according to APD.

A CLOSER LOOK

Murder is up — there were a record 120 murders in Albuquerque last year, compared to 70 in 2017.

“I think the biggest thing that we’re still facing as a community is our homicides,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Medina says the arrests of murder suspects are up as well.

“150 in jail for murder over the past 15 months is probably the biggest amount that we’ve ever had over a period of time that small,” he said.

APD also reported an increase in aggravated assault cases. There were nearly 5,400 assaults last year, compared to 4,200 in 2017.

Police reported that decreases in two categories — rape and robbery — created a drop in violent crime overall. Rape, over the past six years, has dropped by 31% and police said robbery is down by 46%.

However, the decrease in property crime is even more significant. APD reports all property crime is down by 40% over the past six years — and it’s down in every category.

APD says it plans to reduce crime further by working with the district attorney’s office. They created a new unit to work closely with the DA to get more dangerous people off the street.

The crime statistics presentation by APD can be found here.