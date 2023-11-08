APD warns residents about scammer offering discounts outside of local businesses

A recent Facebook post opened the floodgates about a suspected scammer making the rounds at local Albuquerque businesses.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A recent Facebook post opened the floodgates about a suspected scammer making the rounds at local Albuquerque businesses.

One commenter said the man scammed a coworker a few weeks ago, and another shared a story about an elderly woman who was scammed by the same man. Yet another commenter said the man pulled a fast one on him and a coworker in Los Lunas a year ago.

One employee at the Walmart near Coors and I-40 says the man has scammed people there too.

The suspect reportedly tells someone the store is closing, and he can get them a tech product like a laptop at a steep discount.

Once someone hands over the money, he walks inside, but never comes back out with the product.

“It’s probably not legitimate if it’s outside in the parking lot,” said APD Communications Specialist Franchesca Perdue.

APD says taking the extra steps inside the store and asking a few questions can go a long way.

“When you’re given that opportunity of ‘You’re gonna get a super sweet deal’ – if it seems off, it’s probably off,” said Perdue.

Perdue also says to be on the lookout for proof of their employment, like a company shirt, vest, or badge, in some cases.

“Put yourself in that situation to ask those questions, ‘Can I see your badge? Can I talk to a manager?’ And just really vetting those because in these cases, when you’re being offered a steep deal for something, it is probably not a legitimate sale,” Perdue said.

She says those extra questions will become even more important during the looming holiday season.

“People are going to be out purchasing things, purchasing things online, and just really vetting the people or the sources that you are purchasing things from and just making sure that they’re legitimate,” said Perdue.

Detectives are actively investigating this case, but haven’t named the suspect.

If you have any other information, contact the Albuquerque Police Department.