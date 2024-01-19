APD: ‘Wobbly tire bandit’ charged with 122 felonies

Abie Chavez, dubbed the “Wobbly Tie Bandit” by Albuquerque police, has been charged with 122 felonies for his scams.

According to APD, his arrest helped clear 23 cases. Police say he is linked to 34 burglary cases.

The laundry list of charges includes burglary, theft, larceny, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say Chavez targeted drivers in the metro by alerting them about a “wobbly tire” and then scamming them. He reportedly had his daughters – ages 8 and 12 – snatch purses from his victims while he distracted the driver and gained their trust.

“He stole my credit cards,” said Jane McIntyre, a victim who spoke with KOB 4. “He was immediately charging on those credit cards, and it seemed like he knew exactly what he was doing and what he could get away with.”

Chavez is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The district attorney’s office says it will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.

McIntyre says she’s relieved Chavez was caught, but the experience has changed her perspective on good Samaritans.

“It does make you more aware of your surroundings, but yeah, more mistrustful,” she said. “Just kind of paranoid at times to just, you know, thinking the worst could happen.”

Chavez has been in custody since he was arrested in October. He will be back in court for the new charges next week.