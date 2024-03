ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD homicide detectives were called to the Mountain Run Apartments on Eubank Friday morning.

Police said officers responded at around 10:40 a.m. Friday because a woman was found dead inside an apartment.

Information is limited at this time. Police did not release information about a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.