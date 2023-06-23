APD: Woman found dead in NE Albuquerque park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers responded to a park in northeast Albuquerque where a person found a woman dead Friday morning.
A person called 911 to report a woman laying unresponsive in the Stardust Skies Park area, near Montgomery and Pennsylvania.
When officers arrived at around 7 a.m., they confirmed that report.
Officers say the woman suffered injuries that led to her death. Homicide detectives are now investigating.
