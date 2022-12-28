APD: Woman shot near Louisiana and Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were dispatched Tuesday morning to an area near Louisiana and Central regarding a possible shooting.

Albuquerque police received a call from someone who reported a shooting at a homeless encampment just east of the Luxury Inn. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was then transported to UNMH to be treated for a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The victim gave police a description of a suspect, who officers then allegedly found at Louisiana and Zuni.

Police accuse the suspect of trying to conceal her identity at first and allege she and her boyfriend each had multiple felony warrants.

No further details are available at this time regarding the case but we will update you on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News when we learn more.