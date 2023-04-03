APD: Woman, son charged for fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police charged a woman and her son with allegedly killing someone Monday afternoon in southeast Albuquerque.

This happened around 1 p.m. Monday, near Zuni and Ortiz Drive S.E.

Investigators say 44-year-old Kristina Withrow argued with a woman she thought was homeless. Police say Withrow told the woman to leave, then she grabbed a gun.

Withrow allegedly handed the gun to her son, 18-year-old Kristian Crespin, who reportedly shot at the woman three times.

Rescue crews took the woman to the hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound. Police only say she was 36 years old and won’t release her full identity, pending family notification.

Police say Withrow tried telling them she shot the woman. Then, she said her son, Crespin, did it.

Witnesses also told police a man shot a woman, then fled the scene.

Police charged Crespin and Withrow each with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. Withrow also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers say they’re still looking for Crespin.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.