APD working to arrest suspect in Taylor Ranch home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are attempting to arrest a wanted man who is barricaded inside a home in the Taylor Ranch area.

Officers were searching for a man who has felony warrants, when he fled and entered a nearby home on Verona Street NW, between Chesapeake Road and Taylor Ranch Drive. Police said a resident at that home was able to exit the home safely.



Police have set up a perimeter and they are attempting to get the man to surrender.

