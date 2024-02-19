APD: Wrong way driver dies in custody following medical episode

Albuquerque police say they're investigating an in-custody death in the southwest part of the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they’re investigating an in custody death in the southwest part of the city.

According to APD, a man died Sunday afternoon near 98th and Gibson.

Police say officers tried to stop him when he was driving the wrong way in traffic.

They say he crashed into a guard rail and utility box, and he suffered a medical episode while they waited for medics to get there.

Police have not identified the man.